Elon Musk Makes Long-Awaited Arrival at Sun Valley Conference

Tesla mogul Elon Musk made a less-than-grand entrance at Allen & Co.’s exclusive conference for billionaires at the Sun Valley Lodge Thursday, Variety has learned.

His much-anticipated arrival, which happened through the back entrance away from the prying eyes of press, came following a day of chatter about a Wednesday report of him secretly fathering twins with a Tesla exec last year, and just after the Washington Post published a story stating his $44 billion deal to buy is “in serious jeopardy.”

According to The Washington Post, the Musk-side of the deal has decided that Twitter’s data on spam accounts is unverifiable and is now ceasing talks with potential investors for the purchase.

The vast majority of the elite, uber-wealthy attendees at the Sun Valley event — which include Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal — arrived on Tuesday ahead of the first full day of the top-secret conference’s sessions Wednesday. Musk had yet to check in two days after Sun Valley’s lineup kicked off, even as sources confirmed he would be coming at some point as he was scheduled to speak to his fellow guests Saturday.

Musk finally showed up at the Sun Valley Lodge in Idaho after 5 p.m. local time Thursday, being ushered through a back entrance by security and off to dinner with his guests at the “summer camp for billionaires” event. The Tesla chief’s low-key arrival mirrors that of high-profile moguls like Mark Zuckerberg and Rupert Murdoch, who have been on site for days but not yet spotted by press.

Sun Valley panels continue tomorrow, with Musk’s speech still set for Saturday. Though several Sun Valley guests won’t be seeing his talk: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav packed up and left out the front entrance just before Musk arrived.