Elon Musk Documentary Coming to the BBC – Global Bulletin

The richest man in the world is the subject of a new documentary series commissioned by the BBC.

“The Elon Musk Show” (working title) will speak to the South African billionaire’s friends, family members and business associates as well as including archive footage from Musk’s ascent through Silicon Valley to paint an intimate portrait of the tech tycoon. Marian Mohamed and Jeremy Llewellyn Jones will direct.

The three-part series, from 72 Films (“Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty”), is set to air on BBC 2 later this year and promises to “get to the heart of who Elon Musk really is.”

Musk, who counts PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX among the companies he has built, recently launched a controversial bid to buy social media site Twitter. He has been married three times including twice to “St Trinian’s” actor Talulah Riley. Musk has five sons from his first marriage, to author Justine Wilson, and two children with musician Grimes.

BBC commissioning editor Simon Young said: “Elon Musk is one of the most enigmatic and intriguing people in the world. Exploring his roots and the way he has revolutionised fields as diverse as space exploration, the internet and green tech will shed new light on how we got to now.”

The series was commissioned by Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries, history and religion. David Glover, Mark Raphael and Christopher Sykes will executive produce.

LEGIT

London’s Kiln Theatre is reviving Moira Buffini‘s critically acclaimed play “Handbagged.” The original production opened at the Kiln (then called the Tricycle Theatre) in 2013 before transferring to the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre in 2014, ahead of a U.K. tour in 2015, and performances in New York and Washington in 2019. The play centers on the relationship between former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II. An official description reads: “The monarch. Her most powerful subject. Born six months apart, each had a destiny that would change the world. But when the stiff upper lip softened and the gloves came off, which one had the upper hand?”

The play will be directed by Indhu Rubasingham. – Manori Ravindran

PROMOTION

“The Circle” and “Gogglebox” producer Studio Lambert has bolstered its development teams in the U.K. and U.S. Niall O’Driscoll has moved from London where he was head of development for unscripted, to Los Angeles to become senior VP of development and current. Meanwhile, in the U.K., Harry Knott has been promoted to head of development for unscripted, having previously been deputy head. Rose Hibbert has been promoted to head of talent at Studio Lambert North in Manchester.

Studio Lambert’s slate is growing with season 4 of “The Circle” launching on Netflix this week, and the much-anticipated new format, “Lovestruck High” with Lindsay Lohan narrating due to launch on Amazon’s Prime Video on May 18. Studio Lambert’s key executives were recognized by Variety’s 2022 Reality Impact Report last month. – Manori Ravindran