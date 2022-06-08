‘Ellen’ Scores Highest Rating of Final Season (TV News Roundup)

Ellen DeGeneres’ emotional goodbye to daytime ended her flagship talk show on a ratings high note.

The May 26 series finale of “Ellen” yielded a season high 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, according to live + same day Nielsen data. The number marks a 30 percent improvement from the ratings of the show at the same time last year, and a 64 percent improvement over ratings for the show from the week prior. The run of episodes that week garnered a 1.3 rating, up 18% from the week before.

“Ellen” had been steadily improving in ratings as the show reached its announced end date. Over a two week period prior to the show’s end date, the show’s rating rose by 44 percent and averaged a daily growth of 568,000 viewers in its audience. Its final ratings make it the third highest rated daytime talk show during the week, behind “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6) and “Dr Phil” (1.5).

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

The full trailer for Chris Pratt’s new action-thriller series “The Terminal List” was released on Wednesday from Prime Video. All eight episodes, executive produced by Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, David DiGilio, and author Jack Carr, will premiere on July 1 exclusively on the streamer. The series follows Pratt’s James Reece after a high-stakes covert mission for the Navy SEALs goes drastically wrong. When he returns home to his family, the soldier experiences conflicting memories of the event, questions about his culpability and a dark force working against him. The series also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, Arturo Castro and Marco Rodríguez. Watch the full trailer below.

The upcoming suspense thriller “Moonhaven” has a new trailer from AMC+. From creator Peter Ocko, the series is set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on an increasingly perilous Earth. The show features an ensemble cast including Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell. An AMC Studios production, “Moonhaven” is executive produced by Ocko and Deb Spera, who is a non-writing executive producer. The first two episodes of the series will debut July 7 exclusively on AMC+ with additional episodes dropping Thursdays, weekly. Watch the full trailer below.

CASTING

Colin Ford and Rose Reid are set to star in “Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows,” Sony Picture’s Affirm Originals announced Wednesday in association with Red Clay Studios. Ford, previously seen in “We Bought a Zoo” and “Daybreak,” will play Cody Gunner, a young man in the beginning of his bull riding career. Reid plays Ali Daniels, Gunner’s love interest and champion barrel racer. The series, adapted from Karen Kingsbury’s novel, is currently filming in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It is preliminarily set to premiere exclusively on the Pure Flix streaming service later this year.

EXECS

Ashley Holland, Anil Kurian and Janice Park have been hired at Disney content brand Onyx Collective. Holland, a former WME partner, joins as senior vice president of scripted series, while Anil Kurian and Janice Park will both serve as vice presidents of scripted series. The three report to Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective, and will focus on leading development and production of new scripted series for Onyx.

Christopher Malone has been hired as executive vice president and head of corporate development of Allen Media Group. In this position, Malone will lead merger and acquisition efforts and other corporate strategy initiatives. He comes to AMG from Stellex Capital Management, and will be based in the Los Angeles offices.

PROGRAMMING

“Business Hunters,” a new reality series starring RSE Ventures CEO Matt Higgins and business broker Mayumi Muller, will premiere on CNBC this fall, the channel has announced. The series follows Higgins and Muller as they guide potential small business owners through the ins-and-outs of buying businesses, and will feature interactive elements for viewers. The series is produced by MGM Television and Evolution Media. Higgins executive produces with Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Matt Higgins, Eric Van Wagenen, Vanessa Ballesteros and Timothy Kuryak.

Season 4 of cooking series “Made From Scratch” will premiere July 28, Fuse Media has announced. The show features celebrity guests as they cook their favorite family recipes and reveal its connection to their family history and identity. Eva Longoria, Noah Cyrus, Javon Walton, Jason Genao, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Amara La Negra, Kyle and Syd guest star on Season 4. Fuse also announced that the show has been renewed for a Season 5.