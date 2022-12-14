Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ’I’m Heartbroken… I Loved Him With All My Heart’

Ellen DeGeneres issued a heartfelt statement following the death of her friend and longtime colleague Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who died by suicide at age 40. Boss began DJing on “Ellen” in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer on the series.

“I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres wrote in a statement posted to social media. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind “Ellen,” also issued a statement: “We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and integral part of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and our Warner Bros. Television Group family. He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter. Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”

In addition to his work on “Ellen,” Boss was also a contestant on the fourth season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” where he placed second, and appeared in films such as “Step Up 3D” and “Magic Mike XXL.” His death was confirmed by his wife, dancer Allison Holker.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”