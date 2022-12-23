Ellen DeGeneres Posts Emotional Holiday Video After Twitch’s Death: ‘Everyone Is in Pain and Trying to Make Sense of It’

Ellen DeGeneres continued to mourn her late friend and collaborator Stephen “Twitch” Boss in an emotional video post published on her social media platforms. Holding back tears, DeGeneres reflected on how fans of Twitch can honor him this holiday weekend. Boss, who died by suicide at age 40, began DJing on “Ellen” in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer on the series.

“I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone,” Degeneres said. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it. The holidays are hard I think anyway, but to honor Twitch the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do.”

Degeneres continued, “It’s hard. It seems impossible, but that’s how we honor him. We hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them. Check in on people. Happy holidays everybody. It’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everyone in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honor him and think about him and send love to one another.”

In addition to his work on “Ellen,” Boss was also a contestant on the fourth season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” where he placed second, and appeared in films such as “Step Up 3D” and “Magic Mike XXL.”

DeGeneres originally commented on Twitch’s death in a Dec. 14 social media post in which she wrote: “I’m heartbroken. Twitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Watch DeGeneres’ holiday video post below.