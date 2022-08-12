Ellen Degeneres Sends ‘All of My Love’ to Anne Heche’s Family: ‘This Is a Sad Day’

Ellen Degeneres sent love to the late Anne Heche’s family on social media amid confirmation that Heche has been declared brain dead at age 53. Degeneres and Heche dated from 1997 until 2000, becoming Hollywood’s most prolific same-sex couple. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 due to injuries she suffered from a car crash. The actress is remaining on life support until she’s determined as a match for organ donation. It’s likely that she will be taken off as early as Saturday or as late as Tuesday.

“This is a sad day,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Heche reflected in 2020 on her groundbreaking relationship with Degeneres, telling Mr. Warburton magazine, “Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor. I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her. I’m proud to have been part of a revolution that helped move equality forward, but there is still work to do.”

Heche was hospitalized on Aug. 5 after crashing her car into a home in West Los Angeles. The actor suffered burn injuries when after the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames. A representative for Heche said Aug. 11 that she was “not expected to survive” after being put in a coma due to a significant pulmonary injury and an anoxic brain injury.

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

Degeneres is far from the only celebrity paying respect to Heche on social media. James Tupper, who also had a romantic relationship with Heche after the two met filming their television series “Men in Trees,” posted a photo of the late actor to his Instagram page with the caption: “Love you forever.”

Comedian Ed Helms wrote the following after it was confirmed that Heche was not expected to survive: “Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent. Sending tremendous love and support to her family.”

Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent.

Sending tremendous love and support to her family. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 12, 2022

Original “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba also paid respect to Heche, who once competed on the ABC competition series. “Anne, I just wanted to say I’m grateful to have had the chance to see you,” Inbaba wrote. “You had a great impact on many of us not only with your talent, but also with your free spirit. Thank you for the unique being you are. I’m praying for you. And so are many others. I hope you can feel it.”