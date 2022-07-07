‘Birds of Prey’ Star Ella Jay Basco Cast in Nick Antosca’s True Crime Series ‘A Friend of the Family’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Ella Jay Basco has been cast as a recurring character in Nick Antosca’s upcoming Peacock limited series “A Friend of the Family,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The crime series is based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan (Hendrix Yancey) was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by Robert “B” Berchtold (Jake Lacy), a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart and turn their daughter against them. “A Friend of the Family” follows how their lives were permanently altered and how they survived.

Details of Basco’s character have yet to be announced.

Basco is best known for starring as Cassandra Cain opposite Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in the 2020 DC movie “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” which was her film debut. She has also appeared in episodes of “Veep,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Teachers,” “Superior Donuts” and “Happyland,” and is a musician, with credits including the single “Bubble Tea” from her EP “Middle School.”

Along with Basco, Yancey and Lacy, “A Friend of the Family” also stars Anna Paquin, Lio Tipton, McKenna Grace, Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod and Philip Ettinger. Antosca serves as showrunner and, under his Eat the Cat banner, executive produces via his overall deal with UCP. Also executive producing are Alex Hedlund and Eliza Hittman, who will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg both produce, with Skye Borgman as a consulting producer for Top Knot Films .