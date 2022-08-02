Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX Limited Series ‘The Veil’ From Steven Knight

FX has ordered a limited series exclusively for Hulu from Steven Knight with Elisabeth Moss set to star, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Veil,” the show is described as a thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on ‘The Veil’ and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

Knight is writing and executive producing “The Veil,” with Moss executive producing under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner. Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions will also executive produce along with Lindsey McManus of Love & Squalor. FX Productions will produce.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” said Knight. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

This will mark Knight’s fourth project with FX to date. He previously worked with the network on “Taboo” starring Tom Hardy and “A Christmas Carol” starring Guy Pearce. He also has an adaptation of “Great Expectations” on the way at FX with Olivia Colman attached to play Miss Havisham. Knight is also known for creating the popular series “Peaky Blinders” as well as the Apple series “See.” It was recently announced that he is working on a series about Enzo Ferrari for Apple.

Knight is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Moss currently stars in the hit Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which will debut its fifth season in September. Moss won the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series for her work on the show in 2017 and a Golden Globe in 2018. She is also known for her role as Peggy Olson in the AMC series “Mad Men,” which earned her six Emmy nominations. Her recent credits include the Apple series “Shining Girls” and the Universal feature “The Invisible Man.”

She is repped by WME, Ocean Avenue, Ribisi Entertainment, Independent Talent Group in the UK, and Hansen Jacobson. Tassler and Di Novi are repped by Ziffren Brittenham.