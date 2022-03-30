‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven Promotes Carissa Hope Lynch to Creative Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television-owned “Sex Education” producer Eleven has promoted Carissa Hope Lynch to the position of creative director.

She will report to Eleven founders Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell.

Hope Lynch has been at Eleven since 2019, working on projects including “White Stork” for Netflix and the upcoming young adult horror series “Red Rose” for the BBC and Netflix. She has also developed a number of projects that have found homes at Channel 4, Netflix, the BBC and Sky, working with creatives including Mark Denton and Jonny Stockwood, Mika Watkins, Harry and Jack Williams, Chandni Lakhani, and Paul Andrew Williams and Caroline Bartleet in the process.

She is also passionate about discovering new voices and in 2021 conceived, designed, and co-facilitated Eleven’s script editor training scheme, Duly Noted, in collaboration with Tolula Dada.

In 2022, the training scheme’s second year, BBC and Sony Pictures Television also came on board.



Hope Lynch got her start in theater, working for Graeae Theatre Company, where she designed part of a national Write to Play scheme, before moving to the Royal Court, where she developed, commissioned and produced new works.

Wilson and Campbell founded Eleven in 2006. The company produces high-end drama, documentary and comedy for both the U.K. and international markets, including “Sex Education” for Netflix, “True Horror” for Channel 4, “Gap Year” for E4 and “The Enfield Haunting” for Sky.

Sony Pictures Television acquired a majority stake in Eleven in 2020.

“With vibrant, award-winning shows like ‘Sex Education,’ a pulsing production pipeline, and a proven track record for championing new talent on and off screen, I couldn’t be more thrilled to conspire with Joel and Jamie and to play a big part in building on Eleven’s successes,” said Hope Lynch. “It’s hard not to let your imagination run wild with the potential that we and team Eleven know the next couple years could bring.”

Wilson and Campbell added: “In this exciting phase of growth for Eleven, we are delighted that Carissa will be helping to shape the strategic direction of the slate and the company. She embodies the spirit and ambition of Eleven and we could not be more excited about the future with her.”