Eiza González Asks Marvel Fans to Stop Attacking Her Online Over Elektra Casting Rumor: I’m Not Playing Her in ‘Daredevil’ Show

Eiza Gonzalez confirmed on Twitter that she is not starring as Elektra in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series “Daredevil: Born Again” in the aftermath of backlash and online harassment from Marvel fans. Rumors have circulated online about Gonzalez’s alleged Elektra role since before San Diego Comic-Con in July, but some fans have criticized the casting and don’t want a Latina actor playing a comic book character of Greek descent.

“I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy,” Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “No, I’m not cast as Elektra in ‘Daredevil.’ I have already an on-going series exclusivity contract to ‘3 Body Problem.’ You’re welcome.”

Gonzalez is starring in “The Three-Body Problem,” the upcoming Netflix series from “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and she says being on that show means it’s not contractually possible to also be starring in “Daredevil: Born Again,” the 18-episode series that will debut in 2024.

“I’d appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing a role that I don’t even know about,” Gonzalez went on to tweet. “Thank you and wishing you all the best.”

Gonzalez added, “Hopefully I’ll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I’d be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching ‘Daredevil’ and sending that cast all the love

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are reprising their roles of Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, in “Daredevil: Born Again.” Not much is known about the series, including whether or not Elektra will even appear in it. Élodie Yung played Elektra opposite Cox when the “Daredevil” series aired on Netflix.

