Eiza González Joins Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal in Hulu Series ‘La Máquina’

Eiza González has joined Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in the Hulu limited series “La Máquina.”

The Spanish-language series was picked up at Hulu in July. Per the official logline, “‘La Máquina’ follows an aging boxer (García Bernal) whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.”

González will star as Irasema. Her character descriptions says she is “an aspiring sports journalist who approaches boxing as more of an art form. She’s the ex-wife of Esteban (García Bernal), who she still deeply cares for, and mother to their two children. She’s known Esteban and Andy (Luna) since they were teenagers.”

González is best known for her breakout role in the Edgar Wright film “Baby Driver,” in which she played Darling. She recently wrapped filming on the Netflix series adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem.” She also starred in the Michael Bay feature “Ambulance” as well as “I Care A Lot” at Netflix and the Monsterverse epic “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Her TV credits include “Lola Erase Una Vez” and “Sueña Conmigo.”

She is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Both Luna and García Bernal will produce “La Máquina” under their La Corriente del Golfo banner. Marco Ramirez will serve as executive producer and showrunner in addition to writing. Gabriel Ripstein will direct the entire series. Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas will serve as executive producers. Searchlight TV is the studio. Searchlight recently co-produced the critically-acclaimed Hulu limited series “The Dropout” as well as the upcoming Hulu comedy series “History of the World Part II.”