Edie Falco to Play Pete Davidson’s Mom in Peacock Comedy Series ‘Bupkis’

Edie Falco has been cast opposite Pete Davidson in the upcoming Peacock comedy series “Bupkis,” Variety has learned.

The announcement was made during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on Monday. “Bupkis” was picked up straight-to-series at Peacock back in April. The show is described as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life. Per Peacock, it will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the worldview for which Davidson is well known. Falco will star as Davidson’s mother.

Falco is best known for her role in the iconic HBO series “The Sopranos,” for which she earned three Emmy Awards. She is also known for her starring role in Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” which saw her pick up another Emmy in 2010. Most recently she played Hilary Clinton in the third season of “American Crime Story” at FX, “Impeachment.” She is no stranger to the NBCU fold, having previously led the limited series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”

Falco is repped by ICM and Management 360.

Davidson serves as co-writer and executive producer on “Bupkis” in addition to starring. Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will also write and executive produce the show along with Davidson, with Miller serving as showrunner. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.

This is not the first time Davidson’s real life has been the basis for an onscreen project. He previously starred in the film “The King of Staten Island,” which was inspired in part by aspects of Davidson’s life. He co-wrote the film with director Judd Apatow and Sirus. Marisa Tomei played his mother in that film.