Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Trailer Revealed at D23, With Kingpin Returning

The official trailer for “Echo,” the Disney+ series starring Alaqua Cox as the titular hero, has been unveiled. The trailer was introduced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on Saturday at the D23 Expo.

The “Echo” footage, which was exclusive to those in the room at D23, included subtitles, shots of Native people and tons of Echo (Cox) kicking ass. At the very end of the first-look video, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returns and is wearing an eyepatch.

The show is a spinoff of last year’s Marvel series “Hawkeye,” which featured Cox as Echo, aka Maya Lopez, in a supporting role. Created by David Mack and Joe Quesada in 1999 as a supporting character for the superhero Daredevil, Maya Lopez is a deaf Cheyenne woman with expert athletic skills and the ability to perfectly copy people’s movement. In “Hawkeye,” the character was depicted as a leader in the Tracksuit Mafia, a gang of criminals working under Kingpin. The show sees Lopez leave New York for her hometown, where she reconnects with her roots and ends up at the center of a new crisis.

“What a journey this has been. This is only the second role I’ve ever had,” Cox said on stage at the D23 panel Saturday, adding: “This is such an amazing feeling. To only be my second lead. It’s great.”

“Echo” stars a largely Indigenous cast, with Zahn McClarnon playing Lopez’s father William, plus Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene rounding out the cast. The series is also poised to feature appearances from Charlie Cox as Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, and D’Onofrio as Kingpin. Both actors initially starred in the Netflix series “Daredevil,” with Cox reprising his role for a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In the comics, Lopez is one of Daredevil’s many love interests, and she’s the adoptive daughter of Kingpin, with “Hawkeye” changing their relationship to adoptive niece and uncle.

Cox spoke at D23 about the importance of “Echo” to “all of us growing up on our reserves, wishing to see indigenous superheroes.”

Marion Dayre serves as head writer for “Echo,” taking over from Etan and Emily Cohen, who were initially tapped for the project. Indigenous directors Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai) helm the episodes, while Dayre, Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer and Jason Gavin executive produce.

“Echo” will arrive on Disney+ next summer. For more information on upcoming Marvel projects, check out Variety’s regularly updating calendar of upcoming MCU TV shows and films.