“Echo 3” Gets First Look and November Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Apple announced the premiere date and shared a first look (pictured above) of “Echo 3,” the 10-episode action-thriller from Mark Boal and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman, alongside Jessica Ann Collins. The show will premiere with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023.

The action series, filmed in Colombia with English and Spanish dialogue, follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her against the backdrop of a secret war.

Additional cast includes Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star Bradley Whitford. The show’s narrative is based on the series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the novel by Amir Gutfreund.

“Echo 3” is produced for Apple TV+ by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. Boal serves as showrunner and director, executive producing alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer.

Also in today’s television news:

DEALS

BeIN Media Group and Group One Holdings have announced an exclusive multi-year partnership to broadcast One Championship events live across the Middle East and North Africa for the first time in the MENA region. The partnership will mark the first time BeIN is distributing mixed martial arts content to its audiences, underlining the growth of the sport across the region and its growing fanbase.

BeIN Sports, the group’s flagship channel, will broadcast One’s international events with both Arabic and English commentary across 24 territories in the MENA region. Martial arts participation and engagement has notably grown significantly across MENA over the last few years. This announcement from ONE follows recent agreements with the Qatar Investment Authority and Media City Qatar, with hopes to become the leader in martial arts and gaming across the region.

PROGRAMMING

Digital channel studio Best Ever Channels and comedy-based The Stand Group, Inc., announced its brand-new FAST channel, WItz-Comedy TV, which will debut November 2022 with new original series and standup comedy specials. Talent attached to Witz-Comedy TV include Sal Vulcano, Ari Shaffir, Big Jay Oakerson, Laurie Kilmartin, Rich Vos, Bonnie McFarlane, Bret Ernst, Yannis Pappis and more.

WItz Original Series, such as “Upstairs at The Stand,” “Passed” and more, will join the new channel’s comedy programming lineup. Also featured in the lineup are Vos’ “Anonymous,” an new comedy special and the first production shot at an Narcotics Anonymous convention and Laurie Kilmartin’s “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad.” Angry Buddha will produce its slate of specials and original programming for the WItz network, with WItz’s Jonathan Schwartz working with the production company to develop additional new series, features and formats for Witz.