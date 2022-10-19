eBay Bans Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes After Listings Surge Due to Netflix‘s ’Monster’: You Can‘t Sell Items That ’Promote or Glorify Violence’

Listings for Jeffrey Dahmer costumes on eBay.com are being pulled this Halloween season. The popular e-commerce website has put a ban on Dahmer costumes because they violate its policy on violent and violent criminals, Buzzfeed News confirms. A surge of listings for Dahmer-related costumes hit the website in the aftermath of Ryan Murphy’s blockbuster Netflix series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters as the serial killer.

As reported by Buzzfeed: “A spokesperson confirmed that the selling platform was actively removing these listings and that they were ‘prohibited,’ although some listings are still active at the time of publication…The company policy states that sellers are banned from listing items that ‘promote or glorify violence’ or are associated with violent individuals, the acts for which they gained notoriety, or crime scenes from the past 100 years.”

Variety has reached out to eBay representatives for further comment.

Interest in Dahmer has skyrocketed because of Netflix’s “Monster,” which now trails only “Stranger Things 4” as the streamer’s most-watched English-language original series. The series has earned well over 700 million hours viewed since launching Sept. 21.

One Dahmer-related costume on eBay that was removed directly related to the Netflix series as it was a mask of actor Evan Peters in character as Dahmer.

Dahmer murdered and dismembered 17 people between 1978 and 1991. His victims were all men or boys. The Netflix series has received backlash from several family members of Dahmer’s real-life victims. Shirley Hughes, whose son was murdered by Dahmer in 1991, recently told TMZ it was “evil” that people now wanted to dress up as Dahmer because of the Netflix series’ popularity. She added there’d be no Dahmer costumes this year if Netflix didn’t stream the series.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.