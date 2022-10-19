‘East New York,‘ ’So Help Me Todd,‘ ’Fire Country’ Score Full Season Orders at CBS

CBS has given full season orders to its three freshman dramas — “East New York,” “So Help Me Todd,” and “Fire Country.”

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”

“We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life,” Kahl added. “Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.”

According to Nielsen’s Live+7 data as of Oct. 16, “Fire Country” is averaging 8.3 million viewers per episode, while “East New York” is at 7.4 million per episode. “So Help Me Tood” is pulling in approximately 6.5 million per episode. “Fire Country” airs on Fridays on the broadcaster, with “East New York” on Sundays and “So Help Me Todd” on Thursdays.

“Fire CountrY” stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. The series centers on Bode (Thieriot), a convict who takes part in a prison release firefighting program in northern California. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Thieriot created the series. All three serve as executive producers along with Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television. David Grae, James Strong, and Jonathan Littman executive produced the pilot, with Strong directing. CBS Studios produces.

“East New York” stars Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley. It follows Regina Haywood (Warren), the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn.

William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn co-wrote the pilot and executive produce. Christine Holder and Mark Holder of Wonder Street also executive produce. Michael M. Robin directed the pilot and executive produces via Skyemac Productions. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

“So Help Me Todd” stars Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Evangelina Arredondo. Astin plays a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. He begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother (Gay-Harden), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Scott Prendergast serves as writer and executive producer, Elizabeth J.B. Klaviter, Michael Spiller, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman also executive producing. Amy York Rubin directed and executive produced the pilot. Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro executive produced the pilot. CBS Studios produces.