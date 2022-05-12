‘Early Edition’ Reboot Pilot Scrapped at CBS

CBS has decided not to move forward with its gender-flipped “Early Edition” reboot project after completing the pilot, Variety has learned.

The original ’90s drama “Early Edition” starred Kyle Chandler as a man who magically received tomorrow’s edition of the Chicago Sun-Times today, delivered to his door each morning by a mysterious ginger tabby cat. His knowledge of the future then gave him the chance to change it for the better.

In the rebooted version, ambitious but uncompromising journalist Beth (Alice Eve) starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today. She then finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Beth is further described as the executive producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.

Along with Eve, the “Early Edition” reboot pilot starred Charles Michael Davis, Jay Ali and Fiona Rene.

Melissa Glenn served as writer and executive producer on the “Early Edition” pilot. DeVon Franklin of Franklin Entertainment also executive produced along with Bob Brush. Jenna Nicholson of Franklin Entertainment are co-executive producers. Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television produced in association with CBS Studios.

The original “Early Edition” starred Chandler, Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson and Billie Worley. It ran for four seasons and 90 episodes on CBS between 1996 and 2000.