‘Early Edition’ Reboot Pilot at CBS Casts Alice Eve in Lead Role

Alice Eve is set to headline the “Early Edition” reboot pilot at CBS, Variety has confirmed.

In the rebooted version, ambitious but uncompromising journalist Beth (Eve) starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today. She then finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Beth is further described as the executive producer of KSEA, a local Seattle TV news station. A journalist/investigative reporter since she was a kid, Beth is very focused on getting the story no matter what, which sometimes puts her at odds with her beloved mentor, Tommy, who believes that the most important thing about a story is the people and its human toll.

Eve most recently appeared in the Epix series “Belgravia” and the feature “Warning.” Next up, she will be seen in the films “The Infernal Machine,” “Freelancers,” “The Queen Mary,” and the series “The Power” for Amazon. Her past feature credits include “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “Before We Go.”

She is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, Alchemy Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Melissa Glenn serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot. DeVon Franklin of Franklin Entertainment will also executive produce along with Bob Brush. Jenna Nicholson of Franklin Entertainment will co-executive produce. Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television produce in association with CBS Studios.

The original “Early Edition” starred Kyle Chandler as a man who magically received tomorrow’s edition of the Chicago Sun-Times today, delivered to his door each morning by a mysterious ginger tabby cat. His knowledge of the future then gave him the chance to change it for the better.

Along with Chandler, the original “Early Edition” starred Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, and Billie Worley. It ran for four seasons and 90 episodes on CBS between 1996 and 2000.

