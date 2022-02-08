‘Early Edition’ Reboot Gets Pilot Order at CBS

CBS has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the drama series “Early Edition,” Variety has learned.

The original series starred Kyle Chandler as a man who magically received tomorrow’s edition of the Chicago Sun-Times today, delivered to his door each morning by a mysterious ginger tabby cat. His knowledge of the future then gave him the chance to change it for the better.

In the rebooted version, an ambitious but uncompromising journalist starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today. She then finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Melissa Glenn serves as writer and executive producer on the pilot. DeVon Franklin of Franklin Entertainment will also executive produce along with Bob Brush. Jenna Nicholson of Franklin Entertainment will co-executive produce. Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television produce in association with CBS Studios.

Along with Chandler, the original “Early Edition” starred Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, and Billie Worley. It ran for four seasons and 90 episodes on CBS between 1996 and 2000.

Glenn’s past credits include fellow CBS show “Zoo” as well as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Falling Skies,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “Leverage.” She is repped by ICM.

“Early Edition” is the latest reboot or revival to score a broadcast pilot order this season. ABC is currently prepping a new version of “LA Law” with multiple original cast members returning, while NBC is working on a sequel series follow up to “Quantum Leap.” Meanwhile, CBS is also considering a series adaptation of “True Lies” starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, which was rolled from last season.