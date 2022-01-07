‘Black Books’ Star Dylan Moran, ‘The Windsor’s’ Morgana Robinson Team For New BBC Comedy Series ‘Stuck’

Dylan Moran, who wrote and starred in cult show “Black Books” alongside Bill Bailey, is returning to television with a new comedy series “Stuck,” starring Morgana Robinson (“The Windsors”).

The series, which will begin shooting in Belfast this month, is described as “sometimes dark, sometimes surreal.” It is produced by Hat Trick Productions with Ian FitzGibbon (“Hullraisers”) set to direct.

“Stuck” explores the relationship between Dan (played by Moran) and Carla (Robinson) a couple with an age gap who are at a cross-roads. Dan has been made redundant; Carla is dissatisfied with her life. When Carla’s ex-girlfriend Maya re-appears, things start to get even more tricky.

As well as “Black Books,” Moran has appeared in “Shaun of the Dead,” “Notting Hill” and TV series “Uncle.” He can currently be seen as Uthrok One-Nut in “The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

Robinson played Mrs Jenkins in “The Witches” and has appeared in Matt Berry’s “Toast of London” and “Intelligence” alongside David Schwimmer, among other projects. She is perhaps best known for playing Pippa Middleton on Channel 4 comedy series “The Windsors.”

“I’m delighted to be working with the smartypants comedy wonks at Hat Rack, going to Belfast to shoot our crazy little series,” Dylan Moran said in a statement. “Morgana is a one-woman army of comic power, and the little gang of loons we found make a very lumpy talent piñata. Terrifying. I’m only OK with this because I know our brilliant director Ian FitzGibbon specialises in coaxing magic even from clumps like me who breathe through their foreheads and bang into the walls. Check us out.”

Executive producer Jimmy Mulville said: “I can’t think of a better way of beginning a new year than working on a Dylan Moran comedy. In ‘Stuck’ he turns the traditional rom-com on its head with some hilarious and painfully honest observations. And with Morgana Robinson as his co-star it promises to be a masterclass in comic writing and performing.”

Seb Barwell, commissioning editor at the BBC added: “Dylan is one of the great comic minds of our time, so it’s hugely exciting that he’s created this new narrative series, tackling love, relationships and a very current sense of limbo, with all the finely-honed insight and humour of his stand up shows.”

No TX date has been confirmed but the series, which will consist of five, 15-minute episodes, should land on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year in the U.K.

Barwell and Gregor Sharp and commissioned the series for BBC Comedy. The commissioning editor for BBC Northern Ireland is Eddie Doyle.