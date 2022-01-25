Dylan McDermott to Replace Julian McMahon as ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Lead

Dylan McDermott is leaving behind his “Law & Order: Organized Crime” villain ways for a heroic leading role on fellow Dick Wolf drama “FBI: Most Wanted” as a replacement for its exiting star Julian McMahon.

McMahon’s pending departure from CBS’ “FBI: Most Wanted” was reported Saturday, with McMahon and Wolf both releasing statements about his time spent starring on the show as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix.

McDermott has played Elliot Stabler’s foe Richard Wheatley on the first two seasons of Wolf’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” as a series regular for Season 1 and now in a recurring role on the currently airing second season. Wheatley’s storyline on the NBC drama is supposed to wrap up soon, making way for McDermott to arrive on “FBI: Most Wanted” later this year following McMahon’s finale episode, which will air March 8.

No character details have been released for McDermott’s “FBI: Most Wanted” part, beyond the fact it is a new part and he will be filling the shoes left by McMahon’s LaCroix, the head of the FBI Most Wanted unit.

“Over the past few months, the producers of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement to Variety. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show. I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast and crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

In his own statement, Wolf added: “We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him, and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

McMahon stars on “FBI: Most Wanted” alongside Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson and Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

The “FBI” spinoff is executive produced by Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Jankowski. The series hails from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Deadline was the first to report McDermott is joining “FBI: Most Wanted.”