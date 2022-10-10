‘Dancing With the Stars’: Selma Blair Sets New Personal Best Score After Experiencing a ‘Wake Up Call’

“Dancing With the Stars” took on once of its most popular weeks on Monday night, with each star performing routines to hit Disney+ songs. While many of the routines were on the faster side, the emotion was still running high.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were tasked with a quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from “The Muppet Show,” and she was feeling the pressure. Ahead of her routine, she admitted that after performing blindfolded last week, she thought she would receive higher scores than four 7s — the scores she’s gotten every week. She said it was a “wake up call” that she wasn’t impressing the judges the way she wanted. Luckily, after this week’s quickstep, the pair were thrilled to receive four 8s for the first time.

Another one of the most memorable moments of the night came when Wayne Brady and Witney Carson performing a jazz routine to “Wait For It” from “Hamilton,” the musical that he actually starred in in Chicago. The performance, which Len Goodman called “exceptional,” left Brady in tears.

“It’s so emotional to be able to beat your own expectations,” he said following the dance. “I beat myself up all the time. I wanted to make my family proud of me.”

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy’s quickstep to “Mr. Blue Sky” from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” also impressed the judges, with Carrie Ann Inaba telling her, “You have everything you need to win this competition.”

The final dance of the night, a jazz routine to “The Simpsons” theme song by Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, left everyone in awe. The routine put them at the top of the leaderboard in a three-way tie, alongside Windey and Chmerkovskiy and Brady and Carson.

At the end of the night, Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke were in the bottom two with Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Ultimately, Donovan and Slater were saved.

Next week, “Dancing With the Stars” will have two new episodes. Monday night will be “Most Memorable Year” themed and Tuesday will be “Prom Night,” both streaming on Disney+.