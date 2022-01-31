‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series Sets Rawson Marshall Thurber to Oversee for eOne

“Red Notice” director Rawson Marshall Thurber will creatively oversee eOne’s upcoming live action “Dungeons & Dragons” series, a rep for eOne confirmed to Variety.

Thurber will write and direct the pilot script and executive produce the series, which is based on the popular fantasy role-playing game franchise published by Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro. It will be one of the one of the first projects in the “Dungeons & Dragons” TV universe that has been in planning stages at eOne since the indie studio was acquired by Hasbro in 2020.

More to come…