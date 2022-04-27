‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Taps ‘Chernobyl’ Director Johan Renck to Helm First Two Episodes

The “Dune” prequel series at HBO Max has brought Johan Renck onboard to direct the first two episodes.

Renck will also serve as an executive producer on the show, currently titled “Dune: The Sisterhood.” It was ordered straight-to-series at HBO Max in June 2019. Previously, “Dune” director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve was attached to direct the pilot for “Dune: The Sisterhood,” but his work on the “Dune” sequel film will prevent him from doing so.

The show is set 10,000 years prior to the events of “Dune” and follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Renck won two Emmys for his work on the critically-acclaimed HBO limited series “Chernobyl” — one as an executive producer when the show won best limited series and another for best directing for a limited series, as he directed all five episodes. Renck is also known his work on shows like “Vikings,” “Bloodline,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” He is an accomplished music video director to boot, including directing David Bowie in videos for “Blackstar” and “Lazarus.”

Renck is repped by CAA, Black Bear Pictures, Casarotto Ramsay, and attorney Warren Dern.

Variety exclusively reported that Diane Ademu-John will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer in “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Along with Renck, Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Mark Friedman and Matthew King executive produce along with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson will co-produce. The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary Television.