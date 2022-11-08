‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Casts Travis Fimmel

Travis Fimmel has joined the prequel series “Dune: The Sisterhood” at HBO Max.

The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Fimmel will star as Desmond Hart, described as “a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.”

Along with Watson, Henderson, and Fimmel, the cast also includes Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea.

This marks Fimmel’s second HBO Max series, as he previously starred in the sci-fi drama “Raised by Wolves.” He is best known for starring in the History Channel series “Vikings” from 2013-2017. He also starred in the feature “Warcraft,” which is was produced by Legendary, the studio behind “Dune.”

Fimmel is represented by Paradigm, Entertainment 360, and Sloan Offer.

Variety exclusively reported that Diane Ademu-John is the creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Alison Schapker serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins executive produce with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary TV.

Legendary’s film reboot of “Dune” debuted in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021. It grossed just over $400 million worldwide. The sequel is currently in production and is expected to be released in November 2023. Villeneuve is the director of both films, with Spaihts and Villeneuve writing the screenplays of both films as well.