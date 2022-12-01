‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Adds Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chris Mason

The “Dune” prequel series at HBO Max has added Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason to its cast.

Currently titled “Dune: The Sisterhood,” the series is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.” It is currently in production.

Strong will star as Emperor Javicco Corrino, described as “a man from a great line of war-time Emperors, who is called upon to govern the Imperium and manage a fragile peace.”

Strong is known for his roles in films like the “Kingsman” franchise as well as for “1917,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and most recently “Tár.” He is repped by WME and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.

Anouka will play Sister Theodosia, said to be “a talented and ambitious acolyte at the Sisterhood who harbors a dangerous secret about her past.”

Anouka most recently appeared in the series adaptation of “His Dark Materials” and previously starred in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” and “Trauma.” She is repped by United Agents, Gersh, and Goodman Genow.

Mason will appear as Keiran Atreides, described as “a Swordmaster to a Great House whose ambition to live up to his family name is disrupted when he forms an unexpected connection to a member of the royal family.”

Mason is known for his work in the hit series “Broadchurch” and recently had roles in shows like “Riverdale,” “Dirty John,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” He is repped by UTA, Toogood Management, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

Along with the new trio of cast members and Henderson and Watson, the cast of the series includes Travis Fimmel, Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea.

Diane Ademu-John created “Dune: The Sisterhood” and also serves as an executive producer. She was set to serve as co-showrunner until it was announced that she was stepping down. Alison Schapker is now the sole showrunner on the series and also an executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins executive produce with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary TV.

Legendary’s film reboot of “Dune” debuted in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021. It grossed just over $400 million worldwide. The sequel is currently in production and is expected to be released in November 2023. Villeneuve is the director of both films, with Spaihts and Villeneuve writing the screenplays of both films as well.