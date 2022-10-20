‘Dune’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Adds Five to Cast

The “Dune” prequel series in the works at HBO Max has added five new series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea have all been cast in the series, which is currently titled “Dune: The Sisterhood.” They join previously announced cast members Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson as well as Indira Varma.

The show is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune” and is based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Per the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Watson and Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Boussnina (“The Colony,” “Knightfall”) will play Princess Ynez, described as “an independent young princess dealing with the pressures of her responsibility as heir to the Golden Lion Throne. Brune-Franklin (“The Tourist,” “Line of Duty”) plays Mikaela, said to be “a strong-willed Fremen woman who serves the royal family while longing for a home planet she’s never known.”

Cunningham (“The Northman,” “The Witcher: Blood Origin”) plays Sister Jen, described as “a fierce, unpredictable acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School who rarely reveals her emotional core.” Hinds (“Normal People,” “Derry Girls”) plays Sister Emeline, said to be “a zealous acolyte descended from a long line of martyrs, who carries fervent religion to her training at the Sisterhood.” Lea (“Foundation,” “Great Expectations”) plays Lila, described as “the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School with a deep empathy beyond her years.”

Variety exclusively reported that Diane Ademu-John is the creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Alison Schapker serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. Johan Renck will direct the premiere episode and executive produce. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins executive produce with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO Max and Legendary TV.

Legendary is also producing the recent film reboot of “Dune.” The first of the two planned films was released in October 2021, grossing just over $400 million worldwide. The sequel is currently in production and is expected to be released in November 2023. Villeneuve is the director of both films, with Spaihts and Villeneuve writing the screenplays of both films as well.

“Dune” won six Academy Award nominations after its release, and also received nominations for best picture and best adapted screenplay.