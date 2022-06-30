Fox Cancels Amy Poehler’s Animated Series ‘Duncanville’ After Three Seasons

“Duncanville” will end its run after three seasons. Amy Poehler executive produced “Duncanville” and starred in the show as Duncan, an ordinary 15-year-old with a wild imagination and his sights set on the freedom of adulthood.

Fox confirmed on Thursday that the show wouldn’t be back for a fourth season. “Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of,” a Fox spokesperson said. “But we can confirm that this season will be its last on Fox.” We look forward to the opportunity to work with Amy, Mike and Julie in the future.

On the show, Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, Annie, and Yy Burrell voices Duncan’s father, Jacl. The series also features the voices of Riki Lindhome as Duncan’s 12-year-old sister Kimberly, Rashida Jones as Mia, Duncan’s on-again, off-again crush; Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch, the universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, occasional gym coach and school nurse; Joy Osmanski as Jing, Duncan’s six-year-old sister; and Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry as his friends Bex, Yangzi and Wolf, respectively.

“Duncanville” is produced by 20th Television Animation, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment. In addition to co-creators Poehler, Scully and Thacker Scully, Dave Becky executive produces. It is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

The end of “Duncanville” comes as Fox gears up an upcoming slate of new animated comedies including “Krapopolis” and “Grimsburg.” The network also airs returning series “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Great North,” “Housebroken” and “Family Guy.”