Drew Griffin, CNN Investigative Correspondent, Dies at 60

Drew Griffin, a senior investigative correspondent for CNN, died Dec. 17 due to cancer, the company has announced. He was 60.

Griffin contributed hundreds of stories and worked on multiple documentaries for CNN, having spent more than two decades on the company’s investigative team. Throughout his reporting career, Griffin has accumulated multiple Emmys, Peabodys and Edward R. Murrow awards.

“Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand,” CNN executive vice president of programming Mike Bass said in a statement. “How many times has he chased an unwilling interviewee? How many times has he spoken truth to power? How many times has he made a difference on something important… It was an honor to be his colleague and to be witness to his work and the ways it changed the world.”

Some of the stories Griffin worked on include investigations patient deaths in Department of Veteran Affairs hospitals, sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, fraud claims against Trump University, a one-on-one interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during the 2020 election fraud, reporting on the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection and more.

Griffin was a Chicago native, beginning his career as a reporter for WICD-TV in Champaign, Ill. Before joining CNN, Griffin worked for TV stations across Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Washington. His focus on investigative reporting began at KIRO-TV in Seattle, then expanded when he joined CBS 2 News Los Angeles in 1994, helping establish the station’s investigative team.

He is survived by his wife Margot, children Ele Gast, Louis and Miles Griffin, along with two grandchildren.