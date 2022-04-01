‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2022-2023 Season

“The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season.

The syndicated daytime talk show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV) and shot in New York City. Barrymore hosts and executive produces, with Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller also executive producing. Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel were among those signing on for another season.

“I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” Barrymore said. “Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

Going forward, CMV will produce and distribute “The Drew Barrymore Show” as two half-hour episodes that stations can run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately. CBS Stations will launch new half-hour local newscasts from 9-9:30 AM on most of its CBS Television Network stations that will serve as lead-ins to the first half-hour of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” CBS Stations will also be able to air both half-hours of the show on its duopoly stations in markets where the company owns two stations.

“Stations have always had a finite amount of shelf space, so we’re evolving the syndication model to meet the needs of our partners,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. “We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ through this innovative new idea. From Drew’s unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television. We love having her as part of the CBS family.”

“We love the idea of creating a seamless flow of exquisite storytelling from the final hour of ‘CBS Mornings’ to a new half-hour of local news on our CBS Stations as we lead into the distinctive approach to the topics of the day and breath of fresh air that Drew Barrymore provides,” added Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “We very much appreciate our CBS Media Ventures colleagues’ willingness to help us reimagine how we schedule programming on our stations. This collaboration allows us to embrace the opportunity for the growing demand for local news in the communities we serve while also continuing to support a show that is delivering its strongest quarterly performance to date on our stations and is a cherished programming asset for our Company.”