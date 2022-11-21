DreamWorks Launches Kids and Family Entertainment Channel in France

NBCUniversal International Networks and direct-to-consumer is set to launch DreamWorks, the 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment.

DreamWorks is distributed as a linear and on-demand service on SFR, the French telco group available on French TV sets. The service is available to all SFR subscribers.

“We are thrilled that DreamWorks is now available in over 40 countries, and we’re bringing our beloved DreamWorks characters to France with the first-ever channel launch, in partnership with SFR,” said Jennifer Lawlor, SVP DreamWorks Animation International, NBCUniversal International Networks and direct-to-consumer.

“This debut in France and our 2022 launches in Latin America and Brazil build upon on-going expansion of the channel – following on from recent launches Africa, India and Australia,” Lawlor continued.

This latest launch will extend DreamWorks to 43 territories where it is available to 35 million households. Earlier this year, DreamWorks bowed in Mexico, Chile and Brazil. The group previously launched in Africa, Australia and India, while extending its reach in Asia via new affiliate deals in Hong Kong, The Philippines and Thailand.

DreamWorks’ roster of content include “The Adventures of Puss in Boots,” “All Hail King Julien” and “Dawn of the Croods,” starring characters from the big screen in their own award-winning TV series. All programming is dubbed into local languages.