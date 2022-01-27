Draymond Green Will Analyze NBA Games for WarnerMedia While He Keeps Playing

Draymond Green isn’t waiting to retire until he starts a second career as a sports analyst.

Green, the three-time NBA All-Star and longtime member of the Golden State Warriors, has struck an unorthodox multi-year agreement with WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports that calls for him to make appearances on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” and other parts of the company’s sports portfolio even as he continues as an active player. He has contributed previously to the show as a guest analyst.

“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” said Green, in a statement. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family.” He is expected to join the “Inside” studio team during select appearances, some from remote locations and some in the studio, throughout the season. Green will make his official Turner Sports debut Thursday night on “Inside The NBA.”

Turner’s hire of Green is emblematic of the closer relationship sports-media outlets are seeking with the athletes they cover. Fans crave more inside knowledge and action into their favorite teams, which has led both leagues and TV networks to start putting microphones on willing players, and to seek out some athletes as potential announcers and analysts even before their careers have come to a close.

“Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera,” said Tara August, senior vice president of talent services and special projects at Turner Sports, in a statement. “He’s a team player in every sense, while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports. We’re thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family.”

Green was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and he has been honored as a member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team four times throughout his career. Prior to being drafted in the NBA, Green was a star at Michigan State, where his jersey number #23, has since been retired.