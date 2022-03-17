Dr. Seuss-Themed Baking Competition Series in the Works at Amazon

Amazon is developing a baking competition series inspired by the works of Dr. Seuss, Variety has learned.

In the unscripted series, bakers will be tasked with crafting incredible confectionary creations tied to beloved Seuss characters like The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch, and more. In each episode, the bakers will be given a challenge based on Seuss characters and stories, with their creations then being judged based on taste, creativity, and storytelling.

The show is currently casting. It is produced by Amazon Studios, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, and Super Delicious. Super Delicious has previously produced shows like “Cupcake Wars,” “School of Chocolate,” and “Cake Wars” among several other shows.

Amazon’s current slate of unscripted shows includes the upcoming series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” as the celebrated singer searches for backup dancers to join her on tour. That show debuts March 25. Amazon is also home to “Making the Cut,” the fashion competition series hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. That show has aired two seasons to date.

This will mark the first time an unscripted series has been developed based on Seuss’ work. There have previously been multiple films, TV specials, and TV series based on various Seuss books over the years.

Most recently, Netflix revealed it was working with Dr. Seuss Enterprises on a range of scripted content aimed at preschoolers. Netflix has ordered series based on “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” “Wacky Wednesday” and “Horton Hears a Who!” Animated specials are in the works for “The Sneetches” and “Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose.”