Amazon’s ‘Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’ Adds Tamera Mowry-Housley as Host, Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell as Judges

“Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” will be hosted by actress and producer Tamera Mowry-Housley, Amazon announced as they greenlit the show. Pastry chef Clarice Lam and cake designer/pastry chef Joshua John Russell are also joining the series as judges.

“Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge,” which was announced as being in development in March, invites some of America’s best bakers to step into the world of Dr. Seuss. Throughout the show, contestants will be tasked with making amazing confectionary creations tied to beloved Seuss characters like The Cat in the Hat, The Grinch and more. In each episode, bakers will be given a challenge based on Seuss characters and stories. Their creations will then be judged based on taste, creativity, and storytelling.

Mowry-Housley has previously been seen on shows such as “Sister, Sister,” “Tia and Tamera” and the talk show “The Real.” During her time co-hosting the talk show, she and her co-hosts won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show hosts. The actress also has experience in the competition television realm due to her past experiences hosting the Hulu baking competition “Baker’s Dozen” as well as “Table Wars,” where she judged design alongside Martha Stewart and Chris Hessney.

At the judges table, Lam is a critically acclaimed pastry chef born in Toronto and raised in Los Angeles. After a few years in the modeling business, the chef returned to the U.S. where she studied at The French Culinary Institute and graduated with a Grand Diplôme in Classic Pastry Arts. Since then, Lam has built her foundation in critically acclaimed establishments including Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bakery, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Spice Market and The Chocolate Room in Brooklyn. In 2012, she opened Brooklyn-based The Baking Bean, a direct-to-consumer bakery specializing in all-natural, seasonal desserts and confections.

Russell is an accomplished pastry chef and cake designer from Atlanta. He started his career as a pastry chef at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina, and he made a name for himself appearing on 15 episodes of “Food Network Challenge” and all six episodes of “Last Cake Standing.” In 2015, Russell was named one of the top ten cake designers in North America by Dessert Professional Magazine. Currently, he currently works as a corporate pastry chef for Irca in Atlanta and hosts “You’ve Been Desserted.”

“Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge” is produced by Amazon Studios, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Super Delicious. Ruth Amsel serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Cara Tapper, Adam Cohen and Joanna Vernetti from Super Delicious serve as executive producers. President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Susan Brandt, is also an executive producer.