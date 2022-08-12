‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety.

“Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said.

The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of “Dr. Phil” spoke to BuzzFeed News about the verbal abuse, fear, intimidation and racism they faced behind the scenes of the production. In addition to toxic workplace claims, seven of the employees accused “Dr. Phil” of manipulating guests of the show who are already in a vulnerable state. Seven employees also accused the “Dr. Phil” production of encouraging them to perpetuate racist stereotypes onscreen.

At the time, Patrick Morris, Phil McGraw’s personal attorney, dismissed the allegations as “a clickbait story,” while a spokesperson said, “creating safe and inclusive working environments is a top priority.”

“Dr. Phil” is produced by Peteski Productions in association with CBS Media Ventures, which also distributes the show. Carla Pennington and Dr. Phillip C. McGraw are the executive producers. The show tapes in Stage 29 at the Paramount Pictures lot on Los Angeles. “Dr. Phil” has been renewed through May 2023, which marks the end of its upcoming Season 21.

Season 21 of “Dr. Phil” premieres on Sept. 12; the show began taping on August 8. The premiere topic is still to be determined.

Last season’s episodes of “Dr. Phil” kicked off with an episode about the wife of a firefighter who mysteriously died during a vacation in Mexico; other episodes dealt with drug addicted teens, financial recovery and youth-obsessed society.