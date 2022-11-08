‘Dr. Death’ Season 2 at Peacock Casts Edgar Ramirez in Lead Role

Edgar Ramirez has been cast as the lead in Season 2 of “Dr. Death” at Peacock.

The new installment of the drama series will be based on the third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name. It will tell the true story of Paolo Macchiarini, whom Ramirez will play.

Per the official season synopsis, Macchiarini is “a charming surgeon, renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname ‘Miracle Man.’ When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question.”

Ramirez has been nominated for two Emmy Awards in his career: the first time for starring in the miniseries “Carlos,” based on the real of Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, a.k.a. Carlos the Jackal; and the second time for playing the title role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” His other recent TV credits include “The Undoing” at HBO, while he will also appear in the upcoming Netflix series “Florida Man.” In features, he has starred in films like “Domino,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “Hands of Stone” among others.

Patrick Macmanus created “Dr. Death,” serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 1. He will continue to serve as an executive producer on Season 2 under his overall deal with UCP via Littleton Road Productions. Ashley Michel Hoban, who worked on Season 1 as a writer and producer, will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 2.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham will also executive produce for Escape Artists along with Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. Linda Gase will executive produce as well. Jennifer Morrison will direct the first four episodes of Season 2, while Laura Belsey will direct the final four. UCP is the studio.