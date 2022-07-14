‘Dr. Death’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, Will Focus on New Medical True Crime Story

“Dr. Death” has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, Variety has learned. But while the first season focused on the case of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, the show will now take on an anthology format and follow a new case each season.

Season 2 will tell the story of Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations that earn him the nickname “Miracle Man.” When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the “Miracle Man” into question.

Patrock Macmanus created “Dr. Death,” serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 1. He will continue to serve as an executive producer on Season 2 under his overall deal with UCP. Ashley Michel Hoban, who worked on Season 1 as a writer and producer, will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on Season 2. The show is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

“The first season of ‘Dr. Death’ blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban.”

Along with Hoban and Macmanus, other executive producers on Season 2 are Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham from Escape Artists as well as Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy from Wondery. UCP will once again serve as the studio.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the ‘Dr. Death’ universe with this fascinating story,” said Hoban. “This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is ‘Dr. Death’ with our fans.”

Season 1 of “Dr. Death” starred Joshua Jackson as Dr. Duntsch, along with Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Dominic Burgess, Grace Gummer, Molly Griggs, and Fredric Lehne. The show received mostly positive reviews from critics, with Jackson in particular praised for his performance.

“Ashley Michel Hoban brings us even further into a reality that is far stranger than fiction with the next chapter from executive producer Patrick Macmanus and this extraordinary Wondery podcast,” said Jennifer Gwartz, executive vice president of UCP. “We’re thrilled Peacock wanted to build and expand on the original series with this new shocking story.”