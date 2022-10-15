Dorinda Medley on Possible ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Cast: ‘If You Hear Something, Call Me!’

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is staying mum on whether she’s apart of Bravo’s mysterious “RHONY: Legacy” spinoff, but she’s open to the idea.

“I swear to you, you know as much as we do. I promise you,” Medley told Variety at BravoCon. “I’ve heard more about the new girls [on the rebooted ‘RHONY’] than I have about ‘Legacy.’ Listen, if you hear something, call me! I’ll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween.”

When asked if she wants to participate in the “Legacy” spinoff, Medley said “of course.”

“Listen, I never wanted to leave [‘RHONY’]!” she said. “People think I left. They put me on pause.”

During an “Ultimate Girls Trip” panel at BravoCon, Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister asked producers about the legacy show — and while they didn’t reveal too much, executive producer Lisa Shannon suggested that the show is well on its way.

In an interview with Variety on Friday, Bravo host Andy Cohen said there were major “RHONY” announcements on the way during BravoCon.

“I think you’re gonna get a New York announcement, and I think you’re gonna get a lot of sneak peeks of new shows,” Cohen told Variety. “I think you’re gonna get some announcements of new shows that you didn’t even know were happening.”

In March, Variety reported exclusively in an interview with Cohen that there would be a full reboot and recast of “Real Housewives of New York City,” as well as a second “RHONY” series with former stars. However, casting announcements have yet to be made for either show.

Whether or not she’ll appear on the series, Medley has some opinions on who should be part of the cast: namely, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, who just announced a spinoff show of their own called “Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

“It’s gotta be the oldies-but-goodies. Sonja, Luann. You gotta have the old girls back, because we are the legacy,” Medley said. “I think they should have all the old girls back and just make it big and fun. Throw them all into a restaurant and let the games begin.”

Medley recently hosted “Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 2 — also starring Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks and Jill Zarin — at her famed Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires. Out of all the girls, Medley said she’s kept up the most with Marcille and Parks.

“I didn’t really know them before the trip and we have just become incredible friends. I literally missed them when they left, I really did,” Medley said. “Hopefully, they’re going to take a trip up with Cynthia Bailey soon. I just felt like they were wonderful inspirations and strong and beautiful and just really anchored us on the show. I just love them to death.”