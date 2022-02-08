Claire Foy-Led Facebook Series ‘Doomsday Machine’ Bought by HBO

HBO has picked up “Doomsday Machine,” the series starring Claire Foy as ’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg. The series adapted from Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s New York Times bestselling book “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination.”

“Doomsday Machine” chronicles the political and social minefields Facebook has navigated on its relentless quest for growth. The series examines how Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg’s work are shaping the way that billions of people around the world communicate and consume information.

The series hails from Anonymous Content and Wiip. Foy’s casting was first announced in Oct. 2021.

The series

More to come…