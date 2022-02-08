×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Scores Netflix’s 5th Most Popular Non-English Series Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Claire Foy-Led Facebook Series ‘Doomsday Machine’ Bought by HBO

Claire Foy attends the Dior Haute
Sipa USA via AP

HBO has picked up “Doomsday Machine,” the series starring Claire Foy as Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg. The series adapted from Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s New York Times bestselling book “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination.”

“Doomsday Machine” chronicles the political and social minefields Facebook has navigated on its relentless quest for growth. The series examines how Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg’s work are shaping the way that billions of people around the world communicate and consume information.

The series hails from Anonymous Content and Wiip. Foy’s casting was first announced in Oct. 2021.

The series

More to come

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad