‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4 Gets Official Trailer (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the “Doom Patrol,” which stars Brendan Fraser. The season premieres with two episodes Thursday, December 8, on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through January 5. An additional six new episodes from season four will be released in 2023.

Season 4 opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. While a crucial decision awaits the team, the Doom Patrol must decide what to prioritize — their own happiness or the fate of the world.

The show’s cast includes Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Check out the trailer below.

Also in television news for today:

GUESTS

The seventh season of Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” sports interview series will debut Tuesday, November 29th on the LOL! Network YouTube channel. The new season, which consists of six episodes, features a lineup of guests including NBA players Dwight Howard, John Wall, and Patrick Beverley, along with former Philadelphia 76ers player Allen Iverson. Rounding out the guest lineup for the seventh season is Los Angeles Chargers NFL running back Austin Ekeler and WNBA champion and Las Vegas Aces player Kelsey Plum.

The YouTube series, in which Hart gets into a cold ice bath with his guests, has included interviews from the likes of Marshawn Lynch, George Kittle, Mark Cuban, Chris Paul, Odell Beckham Jr. and others.

DATES

Following the release of two seasons of “Comedy InvAsian” on Peacock earlier this year, executive producer Quentin Lee and distributor Victor Elizalde are spinning the series off to spotlight Canadian talent. The new series, titled “Comedy Invasion,” will premiere on November 29 on AAM.tv and will follow onto Amazon Prime, Roku and Tubi among others.

Each episode will feature a half hour set from a Canadian comic who is either from the disabled, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and/or female community.

“Comedy Invasion is an opportunity to celebrate marginalized and often underrepresented voices of up-and-coming Canadian comedians. Comedy Invasion is the first of its kind and we hope that it will set the stage for many more to come,” said Cindy AuYeung, producer of “Comedy Invasion.”

The show was created and directed by Lee. AuYeung is the producer and editor of the series. Brian Cheung is the cinematographer with original music composed by Joelysa Pankanea.

TRAILERS

ABC News Studios has shared a trailer for upcoming sneaker culture documentary series “Grails,” set to premiere Wednesday, December 14, on Hulu. The six-part series profiles entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, former Morehouse College golf champions who created the lifestyle brand Eastside Golf to promote diversity on the golf course.

Directed and produced by Hannah Storm and her production company, Brainstormin’ Productions, the series follows the Cooper and Ajanaku, who partner with Nike’s Jordan Brand to design golf footwear and apparel. Eastside Golf and Jordan Brand dropped their first collaboration, the Air Jordan IV sneakers, in August 2021. More collaborations have followed since.

The series includes interviews with DJ Khaled, NBA player Chris Paul, rapper and entrepreneur Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena and former MLB player CC Sabathia, among others.

“Grails” is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Brainstormin’ Productions. Roxanna Sherwood is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios. Storm, Steve Bartels and Shawn “Pecas” Costner are executive producers. The series is produced by Johnson McKelvey.