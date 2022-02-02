Donald Trump Slams Jeff Zucker as ‘World-Class Sleazebag’ Following CNN Resignation

Donald Trump calls Jeff Zucker “a world-class sleazebag” in a statement reacting to Zucker’s shocking resignation from CNN, where he served as the president of CNN Worldwide from January 2013 to February 2022. Zucker announced Feb. 2 in an email to CNN staff worldwide that he was resigning from the company immediately after he failed to disclose a consensual relationship with an unnamed colleague.

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominately because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else,” Trump said in a statement. “Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone — congratulations to all!”

Zucker served as president of NBC Entertainment beginning in 2000, where he brought Donald Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” to the network. As the head of CNN Worldwide during the 2016 presidential election and Trump’s presidency, Zucker and Trump often came to blows over the network’s media coverage.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Zucker wrote in his resignation email. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

The unnamed colleague is Allison Gollust, CNN’s chief marketing officer and a longtime Zucker lieutenant. Read Variety’s full Jeff Zucker story for all of the details about his resignation.