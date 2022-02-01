×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: MTV Unplugged Gets New Jolt, Thanks to Pepsi’s Rockstar

Don Lemon Will Host Weekly Talk Show on CNN Plus

Don Lemon Power of Pride
Sophy Holland for Variety

Don Lemon often uses his late-night show on CNN to get a little heated about the newsiest topics of the day. He may get even more latitude to discuss them online.

Lemon will host “The Don Lemon Show” on CNN Plus, the soon-to-launch subscription-video hub. CNN bills the new program as a weekly effort that will feature both the host and a studio audience and “no limits to the conversation.”

The move suggests CNN is continuing to invest heavily in its new venue. Backing a show with a studio audience adds new costs to production, and CNN has already ramped up hiring for the project, assigning new roles to journalists like Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace, and commissioning a limited-run documentary series with Eva Longoria. Other CNN anchors are also launching new programs, but Lemon’s talk show is likely to require additional personnel beyond the scope of other projects for the service.

More to come…

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad