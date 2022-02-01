Don Lemon Will Host Weekly Talk Show on CNN Plus

Don Lemon often uses his late-night show on CNN to get a little heated about the newsiest topics of the day. He may get even more latitude to discuss them online.

Lemon will host “The Don Lemon Show” on CNN Plus, the soon-to-launch subscription-video hub. CNN bills the new program as a weekly effort that will feature both the host and a studio audience and “no limits to the conversation.”

The move suggests CNN is continuing to invest heavily in its new venue. Backing a show with a studio audience adds new costs to production, and CNN has already ramped up hiring for the project, assigning new roles to journalists like Kasie Hunt and Chris Wallace, and commissioning a limited-run documentary series with Eva Longoria. Other CNN anchors are also launching new programs, but Lemon’s talk show is likely to require additional personnel beyond the scope of other projects for the service.

More to come…