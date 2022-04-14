Dominique Fishback to Star in Donald Glover, Janine Nabers Series at Amazon

Dominique Fishback has been cast in the lead role of Donald Glover and Janine Naber’s upcoming Amazon series.

Plot details for the show are being kept under wraps, though it has previously been reported that it will focus on a “Beyonce-like figure,” presumably played by Fishback. Glover had previously spoken to Variety about the project during the “Atlanta” premiere red carpet, which can be seen below.

Fishback has been on a hot streak of late, currently starring in the Apple series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson. Prior to that, she starred in the Oscar-winning film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” for which she earned a BAFTA nomination. She is also known for starring in shows like “The Deuce” as well as films like “The Hate U Give” and “Project Power.” She and her “Project Power” co-star Jamie Foxx are currently collaborating on turning Fishback’s one woman show “Subverted” into a special with Foxx producing. She will next be seen in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Fishback is repped by WME, Management 360, and Schreck Rose.

Glover and Nabers are working on the series under their respective overall deals at Amazon, with both of them signing their deals with the streamer in 2021. The pair also worked together on the hit FX series “Atlanta,” with Glover having created and starring in the show. Nabers is a writer on the show, having penned the third season episode “Sinterklaas is Coming to Town.” Glover’s brother and fellow “Atlanta” writer Stephen is also working on the Amazon series, with Malia Obama working as a staff writer on the show. It is currently in production.

