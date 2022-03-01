Dominic Fike’s ‘Euphoria’ Song Will Be Released This Week

As Elliot on “Euphoria,” Dominic Fike debuted his acting chops in Season 2 of HBO’s hit series. But luckily for viewers, the artist was also able to show off his singing in the finale, which aired on Feb. 27.

In a rare moment for the show, Elliot pulls out a guitar and serenades Rue (Zendaya), who expresses forgiveness after he helped stage her intervention.

Written by “Euphoria” composer Labrinth and Zendaya, “Elliot’s Song” will be formally released by Fike this Friday, March 4, according to Columbia Records.

The heartfelt acoustic song features lyrics including, “You and my guitar / I think you may be my only friend / I gave it all to see you shine again / I hope it was worth it in the end.”

Following the season finale, Labrinth and Zendaya also released their song “I’m Tired,” which appeared in Season 2 of the HBO series.

This season, “Euphoria” has drawn huge ratings, becoming HBO’s most-watched show since “Game of Thrones.” The series is also the most tweeted-about show of the 2020s (so far), according to Twitter.

Ahead of Season 2, Fike sat down with Variety to chat about his pivot to acting and upcoming album.

“I felt like I had too many producers in the room and too many people telling me what was right and what was wrong,” he said of his 2020 album, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong.” “Now it’s just my mind, similar to how I made ‘Don’t Forget About Me, Demos.’ There were no other people in the room to tell me anything, and I’m not sending this music to other people to give me fucking opinions on it.”