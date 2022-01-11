Domhnall Gleeson Among Four to Join Steve Carell in FX Limited Series ‘The Patient’

Domhnall Gleeson will star opposite Steve Carell in the upcoming FX limited series “The Patient.”

In addition, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, and Andrew Leeds have also joined the show’s cast. Chris Long has come onboard as executive producer and will also direct the first two episodes. Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton will also direct episodes of the 10-episode series.

In the half-hour series, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

“The Patient” was originally ordered to series at FX in October. Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg will write and executive produce the series, with Carell executive producing in addition to starring. Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu will also executive produce along with Long. The show is produced by FX Productions.

Gleeson’s recent TV credits include “Frank of Ireland” and “Run.” He also co-produced and co-wrote “Frank of Ireland” with Michael Moloney and his brother, Brian Gleeson. He will also appear in the HBO limited series “White House Plumbers,” which tells the story of the masterminds behind the Watergate break in during Richard Nixon’s Presidency. On the film side, he is known for playing General Hux in the new “Star Wars” trilogy as well as projects like “The Kitchen,” “The Little Stranger,” “American Made,” “Ex Machina,” and “The Revenant.”

Gleeson is repped by Paradigm and The Agency. Emond is repped by CAA. Niemi is repped by Stride Management and HRI Talent. Leeds is repped by CAA and Management 360. Long is repped by WME and Rain Management. Bray is repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Horder-Payton is repped by Artists First.