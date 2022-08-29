Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson Join ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ as Guest Stars (TV News Roundup)

Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus have been cast as guest stars in NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” The film sees Parton in the lead role and also stars Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is a movie musical about the making of a network TV special. The film follows the backstage story and on-camera results of Parton’s desire to share “mountain magic” at Dollywood during Christmas. When three characters known as the “Three Wise Mountain Men” appear to Parton, she finds herself on a private journey into her past. By the time her special is set to air, a newly inspired Parton finds that she has renewed understanding of the magic of Christmas.

David Rambo will write and executive produce the special alongside Parton, Sam Haskell and Hudson Hickman. Billy Levin will serve as producer, and Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

Also in today’s TV news:

EXECUTIVES

Frances Field has joined Hallmark Media as vice president of brand marketing, joining the company’s marketing division, Crown Global Brand Group. She will be based in Los Angeles, and report to Danielle Mullin, senior vice president of brand marketing.

Field will spearhead the strategy and development of consumer marketing initiatives that drive engagement toward the company’s brand extensions, such as Hallmark Publishing, Hallmark Channel Wines and more. These initiatives include paid advertising efforts, email marketing and synergy initiatives, promotional partnerships, sweepstakes and experiential events.

Previously, Field led consumer marketing & media at OWN, working on marketing campaign development spanning scripted and unscripted programming as well as original specials.

CASTING

Casting for the second season of Epix’s science fiction horror series “From” has been announced as filming is now underway in Nova Scotia. Scott McCord has been upped to series regular after appearing in the first season as Victor. Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore and AJ Simmons have joined the cast as series regulars for season two, playing the passengers of the mysterious bus that arrives into town at the end of the first season.

Continuing cast for the show includes series star Harold Perrineau in addition to Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

The series is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Creator John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender, serve as executive producers alongside Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.