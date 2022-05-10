‘Dollface’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

“Dollface” has been canceled after two seasons at Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes around three months after the release of Season 2, which dropped in February in its entirety. The series starred Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky.

In Season 2, Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends (Song, Mitchell, and Povitsky) must balance keeping their group together as they navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

Season 1 of “Dollface” aired in 2019. It was renewed in January 2020 but production on the second season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both seasons consisted of 10 episodes.

The show received mixed reviews from critics, with the two seasons averaging a 54% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it does have a 78% audience approval rating. In his review of the first season for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote:

“Its fantasies aren’t fanciful enough to compel us, and its reality seems perpetually elided. In that way, perhaps it’s a show for its moment. But in all, its vision of friendship and its aesthetic of goofy quirk feels that worst thing for a would-be viral hit: Late.”

“Dollface” was created by Jordan Weiss, who served as an executive producer. Michelle Nader served as showrunner and executive producer. Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara executive produced for LuckyChap Entertainment. Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan executive produced for Clubhouse Pictures. Dennings executive produced in addition to starring, with Nicole King also executive producing. ABC Signature was the studio.

TVLine first reported the cancelation.