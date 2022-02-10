‘Documentary Now’ Drops Season 4 Details Ahead of 2022 IFC Premiere

“Documentary Now!” has unveiled the first details of its upcoming fourth season (or 53rd according to the show).

While the new season of the IFC comedy series does not have a premiere date, it is expected to air on IFC and AMC Plus in 2022. The new season will consist of six episodes and is currently in production.

Documentaries to be featured in the upcoming season include:

· Paying homage to fashion documentaries “3 Salons at the Seaside” and “The September Issue,” “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport” is a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook.

· In the vein “When We Were Kings” and other great explorations of sport, “How They Threw Rocks” chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock”, and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon.”

· Drawing inspiration from “My Octopus Teacher,” “My Monkey Grifter” follows a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives.

The most recent season of “Documentary Now!” aired in 2019. The series was created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas. It is hosted by Dame Helen Mirren, with each episode paying homage to different documentaries.

The show has been nominated for six Emmy Awards during its run and has been met with strong critical acclaim. Past guest stars include Cate Blanchett, Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney, Michael C. Hall, Taran Killam, Richard Kind, and more. Guest stars for the new season will be unveiled at a later date.

Armisen, Hader, Meyers, and Thomas all serve as executive producers along with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video and Alex Buono. Thomas and Buono also direct. Mulaney and Erik Kenward are consulting producers. Alice Mathias is a co-executive producer and David Cress, Matt Pacult, and Tamsin Rawady are producers.