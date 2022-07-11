‘Documentary Now’ Adds Cate Blanchett, Tom Jones, John Rhys-Davies, Jonathan Pryce to Season 4 Cast (TV Roundup)

IFC has announced the first round of casting for the “53rd season” (not really 53rd season) of “Documentary Now!,” headlined by Cate Blanchett, Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies and Harriet Walter. Tom Jones is also joining the original comedy series.

The newly announced cast will be a part of the three previously announced episodes for the upcoming season, all of which are written by co-creator Seth Meyers.

Blanchett and Walter will star in “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” a portrait of a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook. Co-creator Fred Armisen will star as well in the homage to fashion documentaries “3 Salons at the Seaside” and “The September Issue.”

The episode “How They Threw Rocks” will feature Welsh actors Gravelle, Pryce and Rhys-Davies and Welsh singer Jones. In the vein of “When We Were Kings” and other explorations of sport, the episode chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes — also known as “Field Rock” — and a 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon.” Fellow Welsh actor Sam C. Wilson will also star.

Finally, Demetriou will lead the episode entitled “My Monkey Grifter.” Drawing inspiration from “My Octopus Teacher,” the episode follows a filmmaker who forms a deep and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives. Armisen also joins the episode as a detective.

Known for paying homage to the world of documentaries, “Documentary Now!” will air six new episodes on IFC and AMC+ in the fall of 2022. Co-created by Armisen, Myers, Bill Hader and Rhys Thomas, the series is hosted by Dame Helen Mirren and executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Broadway Video produces.

Additional guest stars and documentaries will be announced at a later date.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

“The Outlaws” today released its Season 2 trailer from Amazon Prime Video. The comedy thriller from writer/director Stephen Merchant (“The Office”) and Elgin James will premiere all six episodes on August 5 on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordic countries. Starring Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Jessica Gunning, Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken, the series follows a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Season 2 picks up months after Season 1’s climax, with the Outlaws quickly coming to realize that the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet. Watch the full trailer below.

Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer for “Amber Brown,” a new kids and family series premiering Friday, July 29. From writer and director Bonnie Hunt and based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, “Amber Brown” is an intimate look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. The 10-episode live-action series stars Carsyn Rose and Sarah Drew, with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks, Ashley Williams, Michael Yo and newcomer Liliana Inouye. Executive producers include Bob Higgins and Jon Rutherford. The series is produced by Boat Rocker. Watch the full trailer below.

EVENTS

The city of Albuquerque will unveil two “Breaking Bad” statues depicting the series characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Sony Pictures Television announced on Monday, in coordination with the office of Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller. Donated to the city by Sony Pictures Television and series creator Vince Gilligan, the statues were sculpted by artist Trevor Grove and cast in bronze by American Fine Arts Foundry. The statues, which will find their home in the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29, will be unveiled with a ceremony featuring mayor Keller, Gilligan, executive producer and “Better Call Saul” co-creator Peter Gould, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

RENEWALS

A new season of the primetime original series “Money Court” was greenlit by CNBC, the network announced Monday. Produced by Anvil 1893, the show features Kevin O’Leary alongside a new co-host, Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel. Together, the duo weighs in on and resolves a wide range of business disputes, charting a path forward for the companies. All the cases presented in “Money Court” feature high stakes, real money and an agreement by the participants to abide by O’Leary and Frankel’s ruling. The new season is currently set to premiere in early 2023.

EXECS

Maureen Barrett has been promoted to vice president of talent relations and events at Crown Media Family Networks, the company announced Monday. In addition, Cynthia Raza has been promoted to director of publicity, Megan Van Tine has been promoted to director of corporate communications, Shaina Julian to manager of talent relations and events and Julieann Spires to publicist. Barrett and Raza report to chief communications officer Annie Howell while Van Tine reports to vp of corporate communications.