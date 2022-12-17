‘Doctor Who’ Reveals First Look at Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor

BBC has released a first look at its upcoming continuation of “Doctor Who,” sharing images of “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

The first look photographs include a solo shot of Gatwa in a cozy orange sweater and patterned coat, as well as a duo shot with him and his companion Ruby Sunday, who will be played by Millie Gibson.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

It remains unclear when exactly Gatwa and Gibson will actually take on the mantle and pilot the TARDIS. Between now and their formal debut, series fan favorite David Tennant, who portrayed the 10th Doctor in a much-hailed run from 2005 to 2010, will return to the series as the 14th Doctor for a special series of three episodes, set to air in November 2023.

Tennant will be joined by his “Who” co-star Catherine Tate, reprising her role as companion Donna Noble. “Heartstopper” actor Yasmin Finney is also among the cast, as is Neil Patrick Harris in an undisclosed role.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun,” showrunner Russell T. Davies said in October. “We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”

Putting aside Tennant’s reprisal though, Gatwa is taking over the role of the Doctor after Jodie Whittaker concluded her run leading the series earlier this year.

One of the strongest institutions of British television, “Doctor Who” first began in 1963. The series follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance.